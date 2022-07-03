Former Vanderbilt Star Underwent Shoulder Surgery in September, per Report

Kumar Rocker, unsigned after the 2021 MLB draft, had an arthroscopic procedure on throwing shoulder.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder last fall, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel .

Rocker, a right-hander who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Mets , reportedly underwent the procedure last September. The Mets developed concerns about Rocker's arm after making the selection and eventually didn't make a contract offer to him.

Rocker's agent, Scott Boras, told ESPN the procedure was "minor."

"We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar's medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels," Boras told ESPN.

The medical background for Rocker, who is eligible for the 2022 MLB draft, was recently sent to major league teams. He is widely viewed again as a first-round prospect for this year's draft, which begins on July 17.

Rocker has touched 99 MPH in the independent Frontier League with the Tri-City Valley Cats this season. He boasts a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings. Rocker earned his first win of the season, in his fifth start, Friday night in a home game at Troy, N.Y.

Rocker was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series, when Vanderbilt won the national championship. In that tournament, he went 2-0, striking out 17 and allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings.

Over the course of his three-year collegiate career for the Commodores, Rocker went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts and 68 walks in 236.2 innings.