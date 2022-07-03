ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Vanderbilt Star Underwent Shoulder Surgery in September, per Report

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UsP2_0gTmCsR600

Kumar Rocker, unsigned after the 2021 MLB draft, had an arthroscopic procedure on throwing shoulder.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder last fall, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel .

Rocker, a right-hander who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Mets , reportedly underwent the procedure last September. The Mets developed concerns about Rocker's arm after making the selection and eventually didn't make a contract offer to him.

Rocker's agent, Scott Boras, told ESPN the procedure was "minor."

"We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar's medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels," Boras told ESPN.

The medical background for Rocker, who is eligible for the 2022 MLB draft, was recently sent to major league teams. He is widely viewed again as a first-round prospect for this year's draft, which begins on July 17.

Rocker has touched 99 MPH in the independent Frontier League with the Tri-City Valley Cats this season. He boasts a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings. Rocker earned his first win of the season, in his fifth start, Friday night in a home game at Troy, N.Y.

Rocker was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series, when Vanderbilt won the national championship. In that tournament, he went 2-0, striking out 17 and allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings.

Over the course of his three-year collegiate career for the Commodores, Rocker went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts and 68 walks in 236.2 innings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Star Pitcher Max Scherzer

The New York Mets are about to receive a huge boost to their starting rotation. On Tuesday, they designated Chasen Shreve for assignment to make room on the roster for Max Scherzer. Scherzer hasn't pitched since May 18 because of a strained oblique. Prior to this injury, he had a...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game. On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Scott Boras
The Spun

ESPN Rising Star Reportedly Set To Hit Free Agency

Former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike is one of first modern athletes to launch a successful media career while being an active player. The Los Angeles Sparks forward is among ESPN's brightest young talents, but with her current deal with the network set to expire this summer, she's poised to hit media free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Get Huge Update

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mlb Draft#Troy#Espn#Mph#Frontier League
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Knicks Free Agency Punishment News

Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract. According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering. Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

As Brittney Griner awaits action from the U.S. government, another former NBA star has come to her defense. Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has taken to Twitter to voice his support for Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February. "Brittney Griner needs to be home!!," he said. Griner has...
NBA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets spit on current Kevin Durant offers with stern message to trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY
saturdaytradition.com

5-star edge defender Jayden Wayne sets final 6, commitment date

After picking up 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment, Jayden Wayne is ready to make his college decision. The 5-star edge defender has revealed his final 6 teams and set a commitment date. Wayne will decide between Michigan State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon on Saturday, July 9. MSU...
EAST LANSING, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy