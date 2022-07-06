ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting just outside Atwater

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9jjg_0gTmCrYN00

We now know the identities of the two men killed in a weekend shooting just outside Merced.

Police say they are 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correa of Modesto.

The attack happened after 11 Saturday night on Santa Fe Avenue near Franklin Road.

Callers reported that multiple shots had been fired by suspects in one vehicle toward another vehicle.

A woman inside the car was also hurt. She remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southwest Fresno. Police say it happened around two Wednesday morning near Church and Elm Avenues. The victim showed up to Community Regional suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He's expected to be...
FRESNO, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Lathrop, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Atwater, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Atwater, CA
Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Child in Wagon Hospitalized for Injuries from Accident in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported that a child was injured in a pedestrian accident on July 4, 2022. The incident took place at approximately 11:20 a.m. along the 700 block of 15th Street between G Street and 15th Street. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Modesto That Left a Child...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Santa Fe Avenue
KMJ

Suspect Jumps Into The River After Caught In Stolen Car

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A search is now underway after a driver was spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, a suspect was seen driving in a stolen car by members of the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) team Tuesday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Police: Person Expected To Survive After Being Shot By Officer In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have shot a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer in Modesto on Monday night. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive to investigate a reported disturbance. At the scene, one suspect allegedly attacked an officer – prompting an officer-involved shooting, police say. The person, only identified as a Modesto man, who was shot is expected to survive, police say. He is facing an attempted murder charge. No other details about the person’s condition, or what led up to the alleged attack, has been released. Police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Yang Vue dead, 24-year-old Angie Thao injured after a DUI crash near southwest Fresno (Fresno, CA)

38-year-old Yang Vue dead, 24-year-old Angie Thao injured after a DUI crash near southwest Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities identified 38-year-old Yang Vue, of Sanger, as the man who lost his life and 24-year-old Angie Thao as the woman who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning near southwest Fresno. The fatal car crash happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Jensen Avenue and Marks Avenue [...]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Armored Vehicle Set On Fire In Modesto; Suspect Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an armored police vehicle in Modesto over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says that someone set a retired armored vehicle on fire Saturday night at Tuolumne River Region Park. The vehicle, which has cameras and clearly states “Smile – You’re On Camera,” sustained minor damage. While authorities say an arrest was made, no information was given about the suspect, including whether or not the vehicle’s cameras led to the arrest. The armored vehicle is not used for patrol, police say, rather it used to deter crime in high-crime areas. Modesto is located roughly 80 miles south of Sacramento.
MODESTO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy