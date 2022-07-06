2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting just outside Atwater

We now know the identities of the two men killed in a weekend shooting just outside Merced.

Police say they are 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correa of Modesto.

The attack happened after 11 Saturday night on Santa Fe Avenue near Franklin Road.

Callers reported that multiple shots had been fired by suspects in one vehicle toward another vehicle.

A woman inside the car was also hurt. She remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.