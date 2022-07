NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Five teenage boys and one adult have now been charged —ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old — in the homicide of Jason Raiford. Amir Kennedy, 14, was the first teenage boy charged as an adult in the murder of Jason Raiford, who was gunned down on Sunday in broad daylight in New Kensington.

