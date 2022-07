HALLS - Dorothy Lee Stapleton, 96, of Halls, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 10, 1925 in Concord, NC. She was educated in the city schools of Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC with a BSSA degree. After graduation, she was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for several years.

