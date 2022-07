>East Berlin Man Tries to Get through Airport with Loaded Gun. (Harrisburg, PA) -- TSA officials say they've prevented an Adams County man from getting through Harrisburg International Airport with a loaded gun. The East Berlin man, who has not been identified, was detained for questioning after he was found with a loaded 25-caliber gun and two boxes of ammunition. TSA detained him for questioning. He faces a federal financial civil penalty.

EAST BERLIN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO