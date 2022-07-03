Inspection at Indiana funeral home finds 31 decomposing bodies inside

While inspecting an Indiana funeral home on Friday, officers found the decomposing bodies of 31 people and the cremated remains of 16, police shared on Saturday.

The Jeffersonville Police Department had received a tip about the conditions at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, which led to the inspection, according to Maj. Isaac Parker.

According to the police, the bodies were all in different stages of the decomposition process. The department shared that the discovery is part of an ongoing investigation, NBC News reported.

It is not known at this time if the police suspect there to be foul play involved, but there have not been any arrests made as of Sunday.

The funeral home's owner has not responded to a request for comment from several news organizations.

The facility has since been secured, and any calls to the home go to a recorded message that directs callers to contact the Clark County coroner's office, which is assisting the investigation in helping identify the remains.

Parker also shared that the Clark County Health Department, the Indiana State Police, the Office of the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are assisting in the investigation.