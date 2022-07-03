Couple found deceased in Monett, autopsy pending

MONETT, Mo. – Officers with the Monett Police Department say they discovered two deceased subjects while responding to a tip on June 30th.

Police say when they arrived at the 100 block of West Nellie in Monett, they found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse 64-year-old Tamara Olson deceased.

According to the press release, the county coroner transported the subject for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Monett Police Department. Deputies say there is no evidence to indicate any danger to the Monett community.

