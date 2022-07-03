ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Former and current teenagers in foster system need help finding apartments

By Courtney Francisco
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2p9N_0gTm9g9m00

A group of Hamilton County teenagers are facing the genuine possibility of becoming homeless if they cannot find new apartment units by November.

Of these 22 teenagers, many of them have aged out or will soon age out of the foster care program.

Ahmad Colvin — who went through the foster care system himself — welcomed WCPO into his current apartment.

“I was in foster care, but I was still able to see my mom and stuff,” Colvin said.

As he inched closer to 18 last year, he faced the reality of living on his own.

“I was worried about it a lot,” Colvin said. “At first, I didn’t know a thing or two about cooking. Like, I didn’t know a lot.”

Then, he connected with New Path Child & Family Solutions in Anderson Township, which he said was a like a weight lifted off his shoulders.

“Yeah, it was really a relief because I thought I was going to be aged out and just be on the streets somewhere," Colvin said.

New Path is an organization that pays for apartments for those aging out of the foster care system. The organization provides utilities, furniture, life coaches and mentors that teach them how to cook, clean, get a job, balance their budgets and more.

John Parran, chief operating officer of New Path, said the organization is able to provide that for 22 teenagers — mostly 16 to 21 years old — and two supervisors right now. However, the complex they lease the units from is closing for renovations in November — meaning they must move.

“This is a very tricky real estate market. Especially for rentals," Parran said. "It's tough to find one place. Finding 24 places is a huge challenge.”

New Path is searching for 24 apartment units where the rent is $750 per month or cheaper. The units must be in Hamilton County, but can be separate or, ideally, in one complex. The organization is also open to buying a building or units.

“We’d like it to be on a bus line. We’d like it to be around some sort of shopping district so they can go get groceries, whatever they need,” Parran said. “Hopefully, close to employment opportunities: retail, fast food, supply chain places.”

New Path has been able to not only house Colvin, but also help him get a job as a YMCA camp counselor.

“I’m not one to give up very easily,” Colvin said. “If we all just put our heads together and work together on it, we’ll find somewhere. It’s not like it’s impossible, but it’s going to be hard.”

If you have ideas or suggestions in mind for the organization, e-mail New Path at info@newpath.org.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Local and National Headlines

Comments / 2

Related
wvxu.org

County courts won't enforce Cincinnati's eviction protection ordinance. That could soon change

Cincinnati’s pay-to-stay ordinance has yet to be enforced, but an upcoming court ruling could change that. Cincinnati Council passed pay-to-stay last year. It’s supposed to force a landlord to stop a nonpayment eviction if the tenant can pay all past due rent and fees. Hamilton County magistrates announced their decision not to enforce it on the day it went into effect in December, saying they think the local ordinance conflicts with state law.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Anderson Township, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Society
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Fox 19

Family of 10 displaced after Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten people, including eight children, were displaced after a house fire in Fairfield early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a garage in the 400 block of Loren Lane. The homeowners told FOX19 NOW they heard a knock at their door around 1 a.m. from two...
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

Sewage-contaminated water is seeping into an African American cemetery. Who is responsible remains a mystery

A headstone in United American Cemetery, just outside the cordoned-off area where testing showed the highest levels of fecal coliform in surface water. One of Ohio’s oldest African American cemeteries is carefully maintained by Cincinnati’s Union Baptist Church. But United American Cemetery in Madisonville is facing a problem beyond the church’s resources: human sewage seeping up from the ground. The cemetery has been closed to the public for nearly a year while the church has struggled to get answers.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Hamilton County sheriff: 'A ton of movement' resulted in inmates escaping jail

CINCINNATI — Questions about security measures at the Hamilton County Justice Center continue to swirl after four inmates escaped custody in the span of three weeks. The fourth inmate, 32-year-old Patrick Thomas, had not been captured after he tunneled through drywall and broke a window on the third floor of Talbert House, a secured treatment facility on Reading Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents
Fox 19

Fundraiser planned for Hamilton woman missing since last year

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been seven months since 23-year-old Kara Hyde disappeared from Hamilton. Despite several searches, police and Kara’s mother, Lisa, are still waiting for answers. Lisa is holding a yard sale fundraiser this weekend at Kara’s home on Grand Boulevard to raise funds for more...
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
linknky.com

Florence approves new Carmax location

Florence City Council recently approved a zoning map change to allow a new Carmax location to move in. The used car sales business will be located on Holiday Place, across from the Florence Y’alls Stadium on Interstate 75. Part of the plan is to improve the road so that Carmax trucks have an easier time moving in and out of the property and onto 42. The ordinance change was unanimously approved during the council meeting on June 28.
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing heat islands in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Across Ohio’s cities, some neighborhoods are hotter than others, thanks to a phenomenon known as “heat islands,” or pockets of warmer air due to concentrated greenhouse gases and limited green space to absorb the summer heat. In Cincinnati, Bond Hill and Roselawn, situated between...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Photos: Fort Mitchell Fourth of July parade

The Fourth of July parade in Fort Mitchell generates a day long party in the city. Long before the parade begins at 12:30 p.m., pop up tents and camp chairs line Dixie Highway, and festivities go on before and after the parade. Crowds reached a peak as the parade started, and spirits were high.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Fox 19

Lawsuit claims UC protected male dancer accused of inappropriate touching

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two ballet dancers filed a lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati, claiming the school protected a male dancer after he was accused of inappropriately touching other students. The federal lawsuit is against UC’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Two female students allege that the university protected the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Wüf pet spa coming to Fort Thomas

Wüf pet spa is a booming grooming business in Over-the-Rhine. In fact, business is busting through the seams, according to owners Jessica Whitaker and Jonny Casey. Every inch of space is in use. Being right across from Findlay Market is great, Casey said, but “we only have 675 square...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy