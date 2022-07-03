ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBPD: 5-year-old hit by truck early Sunday, driver sought, step-father arrested

By John Kushmaul
By John Kushmaul
3 days ago
 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A child is hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by truck early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hazel Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.

The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police say a witness told them a white dually truck struck the child and left the scene.

The driver has not been located.

Investigators say the child had been left in the care of his step-father, 45-year-old Eddie Jackson, at an apartment at 13th and Hazel.

45-year-old Eddie Jackson

Mr. Jackson was taken into custody and is expected to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The child is stable and has been taken to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the truck or driver who left the scene to call the dispatch center at 870-541-5300 or the detective office at 870-730-2090.

Comments / 9

Judy Zwyghuizen
3d ago

Well did they Catch up with the Driver of the White Truck with Doullies on it He's the one that Needs arresting.

Chris Comer
2d ago

it was 2am .. Step father probably asleep, thinking the kid was asleep .. Why arrest him and charge him with anything?

KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

