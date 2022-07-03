Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE has released some behind-the-scenes footage showing Smackdown commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee getting excited for Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank. They get so excited, in fact, they get out of their seats. Morgan was successful in cashing in on Ronda Rousey and is the new Smackdown women’s champion.
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke to TMZ Sports on the upcoming final match of Ric Flair scheduled for later this month at Starrcast V. According to Booker T, he’s not currently looking to return to the ring. Booker T stated, “I have no itch to scratch....
AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”
– Former WWE Magazine Senior Editor Brian Solomon recently discussed his time with WWE on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, including his interactions with Vince McMahon. He also shared an anecdote on how Meltzer advised him to take his head out of Dave Meltzer’s rear end when Solomon wanted to put together an article ranking the best Steel Cage Matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.
Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
In an interview with NBC Sports (via Fightful), Marko Stunt spoke about why it was ‘lame’ that Christian Cage mentioned him on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian asked Luchasaurus to ‘remember Marko’ when confronted after he attacked Jungle Boy. Here are highlights:. On being...
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
– Brock Lesnar’s matches with Roman Reigns are the focus of this week’s WWE Playlist episode. You can see the video below, highlighting every Reigns vs. Lesnar match:. – The Street Profits and Bianca Belair appear in a new ad for Applebee’s that WWE posted online:
Ric Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first time since September of last year.
In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he thought of the Fingerpoke of Doom, WCW’s creative issues in 1999 and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on what he thought of the Fingerpoke of Doom and WCW’s creative issues...
The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on when it was filmed. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which saw Tay Conti slam Soho’s arm in a car door as a message to Eddie Kingston, was recorded last week, and potentially before the Blood & Guts match took place.
Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
