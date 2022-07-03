ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

WWE has a Sunday Stunner live event set for tonight in Tuscon, Arizona...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
411mania.com

Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Carmella
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Drew Mcintyre
411mania.com

Mick Foley Reveals His Best Violent Match Ever

During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”
WWE
411mania.com

Former WWE Magazine Editor on Working for Vince McMahon, Receiving Criticism From McMahon

– Former WWE Magazine Senior Editor Brian Solomon recently discussed his time with WWE on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, including his interactions with Vince McMahon. He also shared an anecdote on how Meltzer advised him to take his head out of Dave Meltzer’s rear end when Solomon wanted to put together an article ranking the best Steel Cage Matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’

– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.
WWE
411mania.com

Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw

Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscon#Combat#Wwe Live Event
411mania.com

WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE
411mania.com

Marko Stunt Thinks Christian Cage Mentioning Him On Dynamite Was ‘Lame’

In an interview with NBC Sports (via Fightful), Marko Stunt spoke about why it was ‘lame’ that Christian Cage mentioned him on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian asked Luchasaurus to ‘remember Marko’ when confronted after he attacked Jungle Boy. Here are highlights:. On being...
WWE
411mania.com

Awesome Kong On Asking TNA For A Raise, How Much She Wanted To Earn

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Ric Flair Comments After Being Readded Into WWE Signature Intro On Raw

Ric Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first time since September of last year.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed

The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on when it was filmed. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which saw Tay Conti slam Soho’s arm in a car door as a message to Eddie Kingston, was recorded last week, and potentially before the Blood & Guts match took place.
ROCHESTER, NY
411mania.com

Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy