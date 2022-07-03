Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO