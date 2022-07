It’s hot girl summer! Lori Harvey opened up to Us about her approach to losing weight and her exercise strategies after her recent breakup and viral TikTok. “I try not to restrict myself too much. I like to eat what I want to eat, but I just eat it in moderation so for the majority of my days, I’ll do healthy eating — my green juices and,​​ of course,​ I’ll do my Pilates or I’ll go workout at the gym,” Harvey, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the opening of WAKUDA inside The Venetian Las Vegas. “I like to go to Dogpound, I do hikes, things like that. I like to do really just smaller portions has been the key for me.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO