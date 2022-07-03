ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing State Journal

Lansing police investigating two homicides early Sunday morning; two others injured

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdpkP_0gTm9Cs600

LANSING — Two men died and two other people were hospitalized early Sunday morning following incidents that police are investigating as a pair of homicides.

The incidents — one a shooting in which one man died and two people were hospitalized, and the other a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian — happened within an hour of one another, according to two press releases from the Lansing Police Department.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two people who died. The two incidents were not related, Assistant Chief Robert Backus said in an email.

Officers took two individuals, one person related to each case, into custody, and have called them suspects. Police believe "altercations" preceded both incidents.

300 block of City Market Drive

At about 3:05 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of City Market Drive, near Rotary Park, after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the release said, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, two other people with gunshot wounds were reported at a nearby hospital — a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Both people were shot multiple times, but are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive, the release said.

"Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident, however, it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting," the release said.

1200 block of Shepard Street

Then, about 3:51 a.m., according to a second press release, officers received reports of a man who had been struck by a car in the 1200 block of Shepard Street — several blocks west of North Aurelius Road.

Police said they arrived to find the man, 30, with "serious injuries." He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

At the scene, officers were located the vehicle they believe struck the 30-year-old. They also “learned the accused driver fled from the scene on foot,” per the release.

“Lansing Police K9 officers tracked the accused and located him a short distance from the scene. Officers were able to take the accused into custody without further incident,” the release said.

Investigators believe the 30-year-old and the suspect, in addition to other people, had a verbal altercation prior to the alleged attack. They are investigating the incident as an intentional act.

"The victim and accused were known to each other and became involved in an argument at the house which escalated during the visit," Backus said in an email.

Police are investigating both cases as homicides. They ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 517-483-4600, or Detective Lt. Ryan Wilcox at 517-483-6845.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police investigating two homicides early Sunday morning; two others injured

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim in a shooting that left one dead and two others wounded in Lansing on Sunday has been identified. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard Simmons. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Lansing Police officers responded to a report of...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

18-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for suspects after two teens were shot Tuesday night in Flint Township. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. at the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community on Aurora Ct. Investigators say unknown suspects appeared to fire multiple bullets into a home. An 18-year-old male...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicides#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lansing#City Market Drive
WILX-TV

‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified and charged the suspect in a vehicular homicide that took place Sunday. Just after 3:51 a.m. on July 3, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were sent to Shepard Street in Lansing near Stabler Park on reports of a person being struck by a car. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Illeana Carley Medina, a 15-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks. According to authorities, Medina was last seen on Joshua Street, between Kaynorth Road and Fred Street, on June 20. She was last seen wearing teal basketball...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk Morning - Police seek help finding missing woman, 4th of July traditions continue amid unrest, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is in with a look at what we can expect weather-wise this first full week of July. Then News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including some 4th of July traditions that continued amid unrest across the country and in Lansing. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man hit & killed by car, Lansing police investigating as ‘intentional’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened around 3:51 a.m. on the 1200 block of Shepard St. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries from the crash. The man was taken to the […]
abc12.com

Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman were rushed to an area hospital after a double shooting in Flint over the weekend. Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Pets killed, house destroyed in Jackson-area fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A pair of pets died and a home was destroyed in a Sunday house fire near Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 11:03 a.m., July 3 to the 1200 block of Breezy Lane in Leoni Township northeast of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy