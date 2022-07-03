ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

NC counties with the most college graduates

By Stacker.com
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3S1o_0gTm9BzN00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (STACKER) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”

Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EBv3_0gTm9BzN00

1 / 30Canva

#30. Craven County

– 25.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,859 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.8% ($28,872)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($36,052)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($51,697)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($62,979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBzMi_0gTm9BzN00

2 / 30aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#29. Currituck County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($23,049 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.3% ($38,078)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($47,550)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($51,178)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($66,369)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edcGr_0gTm9BzN00

3 / 30Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Alamance County

– 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($23,621 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.9% ($30,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($37,042)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5% ($50,009)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($62,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OI3us_0gTm9BzN00

4 / 30Canva

#27. Cumberland County

– 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($21,589 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.4% ($26,288)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($32,086)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($43,761)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($63,029)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p43Lu_0gTm9BzN00

5 / 30George Dukin // Shutterstock

#26. Clay County

– 27.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($25,464 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,918)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($37,721)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($43,452)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($73,264)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZoaT_0gTm9BzN00

6 / 30Canva

#25. Haywood County

– 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,266 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.3% ($27,418)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($32,253)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($46,752)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($56,061)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cN9KT_0gTm9BzN00

7 / 30AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.0% ($22,124 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,846)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($31,794)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($40,514)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($60,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuL5w_0gTm9BzN00

8 / 30Canva

#23. Carteret County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,858 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($26,136)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($31,734)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($48,727)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($60,955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUHsv_0gTm9BzN00

9 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pender County

– 29.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($19,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,579)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($32,323)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($50,527)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($58,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPE8r_0gTm9BzN00

10 / 30iofoto // Shutterstock

#21. Brunswick County

– 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($20,933 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.1% ($26,673)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($34,052)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($48,246)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($53,817)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRVeu_0gTm9BzN00

11 / 30Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iredell County

– 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($28,888 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.6% ($32,703)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,186)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($54,166)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0% ($69,590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xmnb_0gTm9BzN00

12 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#19. Madison County

– 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,930 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.1% ($27,317)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,756)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($44,306)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($44,143)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wq69C_0gTm9BzN00

13 / 30Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#18. Henderson County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($20,714 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,563)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($34,094)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0% ($43,114)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($56,135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFJ7y_0gTm9BzN00

14 / 30Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Pitt County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($21,911 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.2% ($28,801)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($32,926)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($44,692)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,639)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZfL_0gTm9BzN00

15 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Polk County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($31,632 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.9% ($30,958)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.0% ($31,656)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($35,459)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($50,455)

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHQCR_0gTm9BzN00

16 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cabarrus County

– 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,309 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,304)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($37,364)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($56,287)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($67,351)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzRu6_0gTm9BzN00

17 / 30Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Transylvania County

– 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.0% ($15,514 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,158)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($30,033)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($37,245)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($42,219)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSZlk_0gTm9BzN00

18 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($23,741 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.1% ($28,861)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($34,530)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($47,448)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($63,941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4bqd_0gTm9BzN00

19 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

– 36.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($28,392 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.6% ($33,757)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($44,025)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6% ($60,816)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($85,301)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra8y5_0gTm9BzN00

20 / 30Canva

#11. Guilford County

– 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,956 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.5% ($29,110)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($33,179)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4% ($50,091)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($59,115)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCaqV_0gTm9BzN00

21 / 30MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#10. Dare County

– 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($23,246 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.9% ($28,845)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($32,064)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.6% ($46,064)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($51,628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6BAv_0gTm9BzN00

22 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Moore County

– 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($22,846 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.7% ($29,670)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($34,127)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($49,506)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($66,753)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2picnI_0gTm9BzN00

23 / 30Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,954 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.1% ($26,597)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($32,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1% ($42,746)
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($53,631)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSFOw_0gTm9BzN00

24 / 30PatGallery // Shutterstock

#7. New Hanover County

– 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,894 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.9% ($27,301)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,085)
– Bachelor’s degree: 27.8% ($46,880)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($61,663)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yey78_0gTm9BzN00

25 / 30G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Watauga County

– 42.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,423 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.0% ($24,289)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($28,113)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.3% ($37,440)
– Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($58,403)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VoaT_0gTm9BzN00

26 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#5. Chatham County

– 43.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,556 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.7% ($28,204)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($36,700)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($60,737)
– Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($80,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqCLX_0gTm9BzN00

27 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#4. Mecklenburg County

– 45.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,792 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 16.6% ($30,273)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($36,136)
– Bachelor’s degree: 30.2% ($58,992)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($75,727)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqfgO_0gTm9BzN00

28 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Durham County

– 49.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($22,472 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 17.7% ($25,850)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($35,001)
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($52,420)
– Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($65,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1uUR_0gTm9BzN00

29 / 30Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wake County

– 54.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,524 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,102)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($40,274)
– Bachelor’s degree: 33.5% ($61,652)
– Graduate or professional degree: 20.5% ($78,375)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnErG_0gTm9BzN00

30 / 30Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.0% ($23,207 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 12.5% ($30,908)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.6% ($33,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 26.1% ($47,366)
– Graduate or professional degree: 34.8% ($75,633)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Here are the highest-earning counties in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data...
POLITICS
sunny943.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#U S Census Bureau#American#The U S Census Bureau#The Highest Percent
Fox 46 Charlotte

Historic building collapses in North Carolina city

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

New North Carolina Laws Now In Effect

CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Free at-home COVID-19 tests now easier to get

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use. An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wunc.org

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
CBS 17

CBS 17

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy