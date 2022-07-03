ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers sign lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin: 'People have their eyes focused on me'

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin is officially a Pacer.

Indiana announced Sunday that it signed Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft, to his rookie contract. The terms of his deal were not disclosed, but based on the collective bargaining agreement, it will be a four-year contract worth roughly $30 million, with the final two seasons as team options.

Mathurin had a breakout sophomore season at Arizona, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2021-22. The 6-6 guard was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American.

He'll make his Pacers debut Friday against the Hornets during Summer League in Las Vegas.

"It does feel real," Mathurin said after his first Summer League practice last week. "I got my jersey on and my number. So it's a blessing to be here, to be honest. But basketball is also my job, so I'm here to compete. I'm here to stay."

Mathurin is Indiana's highest draft pick since 1988 and its first single-digit draft pick since 1989. The 20-year-old is also the highest drafted Montreal native in NBA history,

"For me there's no expectations. I just gotta do what I do," Mathurin said. "Play my best every single day, come to practice 100%. I wouldn't say there's no pressure, but obviously people have their eyes focused on me, so if I do what I have to do, then everything will go its way."

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers sign lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin: 'People have their eyes focused on me'

