Albuquerque, NM

Mariachis, lowriders put on a show during Saturday night’s game

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time this season, the Albuquerque Isotopes transformed to their alter-ego — Los Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Saturday was lowrider night, and other New Mexican festivities filled the ballpark.

Every Isotopes walk-up song

Orbit rode around the park in a lowrider, Folklorico dancers performed, and a fireworks show blasted at the conclusion of the game. The fans were also able to enjoy yet another win this season, as the Mariachis improved to 3-1 on the year.

The team now turns back to the Isotopes, as they will conclude the homestand on Sunday with yet another post-game fireworks display. It will be a long road trip for the ‘Topes after that, as they won’t be back at Rio Grande Credit Union Field until Friday, July 22. The next Mariachis game will be on Friday, August 12.

KRQE News 13

