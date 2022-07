LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Colonel Glenn that left one man dead and a woman injured. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn at 2:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Authorities said a woman was found with non life-threatening injuries.

