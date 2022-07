PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Parts of Pasco County in Florida are under quarantine due to the discovery of a fast-growing population of invasive giant African land snails. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according to FDACS’ website. That area was placed under quarantine by the department.

