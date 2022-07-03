ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Toddler among 6 people shot during drive-by in North Carolina, police say

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital Saturday night after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in Clinton, police said.

Clinton police responded about 9:30 p.m. to 501 Stetson Street after getting a call about shots being fired. That’s where they found a 17-month-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, all of whom had been shot.

All six people were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said it happened when a black Chrysler 200 and drove past a home where residents were gathered outside. The car circled the block and drove by again before shots were fired toward the home.

Investigators said evidence suggests that the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-592-3105. Anonymous tips can be left by texting the police department’s tip service at 847411 and beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

pray those people survive so they can tell you but most likely had to do with younger guys & obviously a drug thing someone owed $ . I lived in Chicago and NY these so called gangs are wanna 🐝 punk's. 🙏 for the elderly and children especially . Hope you catch them & put them in jail throw away the 🗝️ anyone that shoot where children are should never get out.

