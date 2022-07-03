‘All INdiana Politics’: Rokita on abortion; Indiana abortion legislation; partisan reactions to Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana residents can now carry a gun across the state without a license or permit, however there are still certain places that carrying is still forbidden as rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights” which were announced last week by Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana group advocating for abortion rights has a peaceful protest planned for Wednesday, July 6. Indiana Action for Abortion Rights is hosting the event from noon to 8 p.m. outside the Indiana Statehouse. Jessica Fox of Terre Haute is one of the organizers. She said the...
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight young people under 18 have been shot and killed in Indianapolis this year. According to IMPD, 49 children under the age of 18 have been shot but survived. "Behind that, are human lives, are mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and teachers and pastors and...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
INDIANAPOLIS — Most 10-year-olds aren’t worried about what will happen to them if they fall off their bike. Noraa Wise doesn’t have that luxury. A fall off her bike could kill her. “It is really hard seeing other kids do stuff that I know I can’t do,”...
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, July 9....
The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita said he is hopeful a court will allow abortion restrictions to take place in Indiana even before state legislators meet to discuss a ban later this month. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court's judgement against an Indiana law...
Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
Recent mass shootings in New York and Texas have renewed the national conversation around gun reform. But in Indiana, access to guns is becoming easier. Starting today, July 1, Hoosiers 18 and older can carry a handgun without a permit, except those with a felony conviction, who face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness.
When Milton Keys was a student in the 1990s and early 2000s, his parents relentlessly fought for the special education services he needed. “Teachers would try to take short cuts, or mistreat me, or make us feel bad for asking for the services we need,” said Keys, who has cerebral palsy. But his parents, “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
