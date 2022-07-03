ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavan Biggio
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santiago Espinal#Series Finale#Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment

Weber was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. Weber's contract was selected by the Yankees last week, and he tossed a scoreless relief inning against the Guardians on Saturday. He's given up just one run in 4.2 innings over two major-league appearances this year but will lose his place on the Yankees' 40-man roster after Miguel Castro was reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in Monday's loss

Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy