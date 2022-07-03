ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Anthony Castro: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Castro was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Castro covered 2.1 innings in Saturday's doubleheader...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Knicks' star search incomplete; Spurs eyeing top pick; Thunder keep building

As the 2022 NBA free agency period dies down, all eyes turn to the deals yet to be completed. It's presumed that Kevin Durant is headed out of Brooklyn, which could also trade Kyrie Irving, for whom the Lakers are angling. The Suns haven't resolved their DeAndre Ayton dilemma (will someone emerge as a sign-and-trade partner?). Philly is working with James Harden on an extension, but nothing has been announced.
NBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A

Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Paredes was called up by the Astros on June 26, and he made three relief appearances during his week on the major-league roster. He allowed a run while striking out two in three innings but will head back to the minors after Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Dominic Leone: Melts down Tuesday

Leone (3-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks. He was charged with four runs on two hits and two hits with one strikeout in one-third of an inning. Leone had a one-run lead to protect in the eighth inning. He struggled with command and threw a pair of wild pitches before he was replaced by Camilo Doval, who gave up a three-run home run to Daulton Varsho. The poor outing from Leone stands in contrast to his steady June (1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings). He's still surrendering too many baserunners, as evidenced by his 1.48 WHIP to go with a 3.64 ERA and 33:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings this year. He's added a save, 10 holds and two blown saves as a high-leverage option, though Leone is still unlikely to get regular save chances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Mets designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York needed a roster spot for Max Scherzer and Shreve, having posted a 10.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances, was an obvious choice for demotion. Shreve's poor numbers suggest he'll clear waivers and continue his season with Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX

