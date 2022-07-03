ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Newman wins SRX Round 3 at Stafford, retains series’ points lead

By Dan Beaver
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Newman bided his time and pounced with four laps remaining in the 75-lap affair, passing Marco Andretti to win his first Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. Following Helio Castroneves’ win at Five Flags Speedway and Tony Stewart’s win last week at South Boston,...

