Bonneville County, ID

Lightning blamed for sparking house fire in Bonneville County

By Matthew Rosenberg
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the 6000 block of E. Panorama Drive in Bonneville County, Idaho after an individual saw smoke coming from the top of a house and called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center.

During the fire investigation, a neighbor reported witnessing a bolt of lightning hit near the home.

None of the occupants were home when the fire started. All pets, with the exception of two cats, fled from the home without injury before emergency personnel arrived. The two cats were later found by firefighters safe inside the garage after the fire was extinguished.

On arrival, firefighters reported a working fire in a large two-story home and heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. Firefighters made entry and began pulling ceilings to access the fire, along with using hoses to fight the fire from inside the home. Others attacked the fire from the outside.

Crews say the wind, construction features, and the structure’s position made fighting the blaze challenging. Around 6:30 p.m. firefighters changed their offensive interior strategy to a temporary defensive exterior strategy while roof components failed from the fire burning in the attic. They then went back inside as conditions improved.

The home was a spit level home with several rooms, totaling approximately 5,000 square feet. The fire burned through both the second story roof and the lower level roof, extending to the attic and throughout every room on both levels before it was knocked down at approximately 6:40 p.m. The basement had significant water and smoke damage.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries where he was later treated and released. No one else was injured.

A fire investigator from IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division officially determined the cause of the fire was from lightning. Damages were estimated at approximately $600,000 for the structure and $200,000 for the contents inside the home.

Operations personnel remained on scene for several hours making sure the fire was completely extinguished and there were no hot spots. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho responded to the scene to help those displaced from the fire. The home is uninhabitable. The Red Cross was also notified.

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
Hiline Road closed for accident

The Pocatello Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident on Hiline Road. The post Hiline Road closed for accident appeared first on Local News 8.
bulletin-news.com

Man Killed in Island Park Crash

Idaho State Police looked into a single-vehicle death collision on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405 in Fremont County on Friday, July 1 at 12:36 a.m. On US Highway 20, an 88-year-old man from Nampa was traveling west in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup towing a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer. The motorist veered off to the right, overcorrected, then veered to the left before flipping over. The driver, who was not using a seat belt, passed away from his wounds on the spot.
buckrail.com

BREAKING: TCSAR responds to presumed drowning on Snake River

JACKSON, Wyo. — This afternoon, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to a presumed drowning accident on the Snake River. Authorities responded to the incident, Monday afternoon between the South Park and Astoria boat ramps. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Buckrail offers condolences to...
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Man Without Life Vest Drowns In Tubing Accident On Snake River Over Weekend

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old Jackson man died on Monday while floating on the Snake River, a Teton County Sheriff’s Department official told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. Sgt. Clayton Platt said Hector Bedolla-Zarate was declared dead on Monday after being pulled unconscious...
Idaho State Journal

Authorites: Local man arrested for attempting to strangle woman

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night after receiving a report of a female that may be injured in that area. Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the female may have been beat up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on the Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and shortly after Gould driving the other. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing fiery crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a vehicle accident last Friday evening just before 7 p.m. on N. 5th W. near 97th N. It was reported the vehicle involved was on fire and the driver, an adult male, fled from...
Idaho State Journal

Three injured when car and semi collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound. ...
Pocatello police seek witnesses to a disturbance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29. The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. If...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Florida women injured after crash with semi-truck in eastern Idaho

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Three Florida women were injured in a car crash involving a semi-truck Sunday night, on US20 in Fremont County. Idaho State Police (ISP) say a 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving on US20 in a 2022 Toyota Camry when she stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395. She had two passengers with her, a 35-year-old woman from Lithia, Florida and a 29-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Post Register

As attorneys quit, Bonneville prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. "(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need."
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local teen arrested after leading deputy on over 90 mph chase

An 18-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after fleeing from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday afternoon. The man, identified as Jordan Lee Ghan, was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate west on East Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction. The deputy observed the vehicle do an immediate U-turn and quickly accelerated away...
