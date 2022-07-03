ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Midtown triple shooting takes place near Tiger Lane

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo suspect information is available...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 2

 

WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 arrest made from fatal 2- year-old shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two arrests were made in connection with the West Memphis shooting on June 17. Jataka Jimmerson, a 2-year-old boy, died from the shooting. Johnny Warren, 18, and Jerome Patterson, 19, have been charged with capital murder battery in the first degree and terroristic act. They were...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Fire truck wreck at Park, Airways hurts 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man points gun at deputy during road rage incident: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week. Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m. According to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car collides with train in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck in South Memphis after a car collided with a train. Police said that one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and this is now an active investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Shooting#Midtown#Violent Crime
WREG

Memphis man accused of endangering children during chase into DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A Memphis man is looking at charges after police say a kidnapping call in Southeast Memphis ended in a chase and arrest in DeSoto County. 28-year-old Dominique Williams was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes including five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence. Memphis Police said Williams […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man pronounced dead while 2 suspects on the run in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Crossings at Fox Meadows apartments Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the victim walked through the apartment complex with two suspects. Shortly after, gunshots were fired and the two men were observed running northbound on Hickory Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect charged after Cordova officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. 23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. The incident happened Monday night in the 9200...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman. According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing. On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Raleigh driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Glenview shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Glenview. Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.
GLENVIEW, IL

