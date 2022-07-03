Midtown triple shooting takes place near Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following an altercation over a shower in the Parkway Village neighborhood. The incident occured on June 10 when a man contacted Memphis Police after his roommate, Alexander Gibbs, had been shot in the upstairs bedroom at an apartment on the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
RALEIGH, TN — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at Hilldale apartments in Raleigh,. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Westline Drive around 4:50 p.m. Officers said they found the man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two arrests were made in connection with the West Memphis shooting on June 17. Jataka Jimmerson, a 2-year-old boy, died from the shooting. Johnny Warren, 18, and Jerome Patterson, 19, have been charged with capital murder battery in the first degree and terroristic act. They were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition. At 8:23 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on July 4. A man was found and taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week. Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m. According to […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck in South Memphis after a car collided with a train. Police said that one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and this is now an active investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A Memphis man is looking at charges after police say a kidnapping call in Southeast Memphis ended in a chase and arrest in DeSoto County. 28-year-old Dominique Williams was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes including five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence. Memphis Police said Williams […]
MEMPHIS, TN. — A caretaker is behind bars after allegedly leaving her client in a hot car to walk around a park on the Fourth of July, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to an injury call at Coastal Fish Company, located on 415 Great View Drive E. at Shelby Farms, around 6:05 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Crossings at Fox Meadows apartments Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the victim walked through the apartment complex with two suspects. Shortly after, gunshots were fired and the two men were observed running northbound on Hickory Hill.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. 23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. The incident happened Monday night in the 9200...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested for stealing a Dodge Challenger Tuesday night. On Jul. 5 at approximately 6:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received information about a stolen 2021 Dodge Challenger in the 5900 block of Park Avenue. When officers arrived, the stolen vehicle fled, disregarding...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman. According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing. On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering...
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department said it responded to 240 incidents during the 4-day Fourth of July weekend (July 1-4). According to data provided by the department, firefighters were called to five structure fires, numerous grass fires, dumpster fires, car crashes and EMS calls all while dealing with extreme heat.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was […]
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service conducted a 30-day initiative called Operation North Star (ONS) that resulted in the arrest of 122 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent criminals wanted in the Bluff City. ONS was a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on the country’s most violent offenders...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are grazed by bullets overnight during a carjacking and robbery. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 3000 block of Mayflower Avenue for a carjacking and armed robbery just after 4:30 a.m. According to police, during the robbery, shots were fired and two...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Glenview. Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.
Comments / 2