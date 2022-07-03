ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Formula 1 Announces Injury Update For Zhou Guanyu

Formula 1 has released a positive update for Zhou Guanyu. Guanyu has been declared fit and has officially been released from the Medical Center after he was...

The Spun

NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Major Crash

The culprit in a major pileup that took place at a recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race was just hit with a pretty significant penalty for his actions. During Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America, Noah Gragson slammed his car into Sage Karam. His actions forced numerous drivers behind him into split-second decisions, creating a domino effect of crashes and a pileup.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Special Paint Scheme

Denny Hamlin will be pulling up to Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend for NASCAR's Quaker State 400. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota will be sporting a classic Coca-Cola themed paint job to celebrate the 23XI co-owner's first primary sponsorship with the soda brand. The...
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree. Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning. The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get...
The Associated Press

NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” Gragson’s swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, Gragson was criticized publicly by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of the penalty announcement. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn’t immediately penalize his driver. “I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of a disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch, really tough.
The Spun

NASCAR Releases Statement On Controversial Penalty Decision

NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, NASCAR issued a statement explaining...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

