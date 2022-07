CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — When running from police, there probably isn’t very much time to check for dangerous wildlife, but it would probably be a helpful thing to do. Police in Chatham County, Ga. were hot on the tails of catching 29-year-old Billy Sloan after he went on a crime spree, so to get away, Sloan jumped into a pond. He didn’t realize until after jumping in that the pond had alligators in it.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO