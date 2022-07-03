Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO