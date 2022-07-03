Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Monday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will operate third base after Justin Turner was named Monday's designated hitter, Will Smith was moved behind the plate, and Austin Barnes was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Kyle Freeland, our models...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Herrera is taking a seat after starting the last two games. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in center field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Moniak for 5.5 FanDuel...
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Romine was called up from Triple-A on Monday and started the past two games, going 1-for-7 with a walk. Andrew Knizner is replacing Romine at catcher and hitting ninth. Yadier Molina (knee) is still on the Cardinals' injured list.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 231 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .235 batting average with a .735 OPS, 6 home runs,...
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The lefty-hitting Gorman is grabbing a seat against the Braves' southpaw. Tommy Edman is taking over on second base and moving into the leadoff spot. Edmundo Sosa is entering the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Marte is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras went hit a two-run homer and drew a walk on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat a day later. Travis d'Arnaud is catching for Max Fried and hitting fifth.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
The Houston Astros did not list Martin Maldonado in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Maldonado will catch a breather Monday while Korey Lee makes the first start of his career and bats ninth. Maldonado has made 198 plate appearances this season and has 7 homers,...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Pirates appear to be giving Madris a breather after five straight starts. Ben Gamel, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, is replacing Madris in right field and hitting seventh.
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
