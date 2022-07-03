ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny Hamlin Makes His Opinion On Bubba Wallace Very Clear

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denny Hamlin, a co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, gave his opinion on the Bubba Wallace-pit crew controversy from last weekend. It's...

Comments / 176

Just Sayin
3d ago

Hamlin was forced to support Bubba because Michael Jordan won't let him give the awful driver. and cause he's black. which is the only reason Bubba still has a job. just like with most businesses, it's nearly impossible to fire a black person.

Reply(23)
222
Don Hall
3d ago

Bubba, doesn't belong in a Cup car. His only win ever was in a rain shortend race......in most eyes not really a win!!!. Needs to go back to xfinity series and learn some more. The only reason he is still around is he plays the race card every chance he gets

Reply(10)
179
Cindy Murray Riddles
3d ago

Sounds like Bubba is a disaster! Having trouble with his pit crew is not good at all. They can make or break you. As far as I can tell, Bubba has a job because of the color of his skin. Seems like trouble follows him in whatever he does! -Murray Riddles

Reply(3)
97
