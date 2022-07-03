Denny Hamlin Makes His Opinion On Bubba Wallace Very Clear

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO