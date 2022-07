Ben Affleck, 49, got a special treat during his workday on June 27. The actor was visited by his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her child Emme Muniz, 14, as he was on set filming an untitled Nike movie. The singer looked gorgeous in a white fancy long-sleeved top with a ruffled collar and a tie section in the front as well as dark blue jeans and black heels while her mini me looked adorable in a blue and green tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. At one point during the visit, Ben was spotted lovingly wrapping his arm around Emme as all three walked together under the sunshine.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO