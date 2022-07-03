Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) Possibly the last hurdle for the Tigers as they pursue another Atlantic Division title, having already beaten the other division contenders. Clemson also can set a record for longest home win streak in league history; it’s tied with Florida State at 37. Syracuse is 6-0 for the first time since 1987 and strong on both sides of the ball. QB Garrett Shrader and RB Sean Tucker are as good a 1-2 punch as anywhere, and the defense ranks sixth nationally, allowing just over 13 points per game, and eighth nationally, allowing just 268.8 yards per game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO