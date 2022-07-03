ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Formula 1 British Grand Prix Begins With Terrifying Crash on Opening Lap

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01k8u7_0gTm5txT00

Just seconds after the green flag waved to start the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday, the red flag came out to stop racers immediately. This year’s race started with a terrifying crash on the opening lap.

Shortly after leaving the grid, the car driven by George Russell collided with Zhou Guanyu, causing the crash. Zhou’s car flipped and skidded across the track before flipping into a barrier. Below is the crash, which had many concerned about the driver’s safety:

Remarkably, Zhou was able to exit his car and was conscious. He visited a medical center to undergo further evaluation. Another driver, Alexander Albon, also underwent evaluation following the accident.

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical center,” the FIA said. “Further updates will be given in due course.”

Following the accident, George Russell released a statement on Twitter.

“First of all, the most important thing is that Zhou is ok,” he wrote. “That was a scary incident and all credit to the marshals and medical team for their quick response. Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I’m sorry for the team and the fans.”

Hopefully everyone involved in this horrific accident avoided any major injuries.

What Is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix?

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix is held at Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom annually. It’s been held every year dating back to 1948. This year marks the 77th running of the event.

British driver Lewis Hamilton has dominated the 3.66-mile tack recently. Hamilton won seven of the last eight British Grand Prix events, with the lone gap coming in 2018. He owns more wins (eight) at the race than any other driver.

The most victories for a constructor is Ferrari, with 16 wins.

