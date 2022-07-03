17 Actors Who Have Either Said They'd Totally Be Down To Play One Of Their Most Famous Roles Again Or That They Literally Refuse To

Related
‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'
Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
Tom Hanks Yells at Fans to ‘Back the F–k Off’ After Wife Rita Wilson Is Nearly Knocked Over
Getting protective. Tom Hanks stood up for his wife, Rita Wilson, when an excited crowd of fans caused her to nearly fall during a recent outing. While the couple was enjoying their time in New York City, a group of people appeared to almost knock Wilson, 65, over on Wednesday, June 15. “My wife? Back […]
Dakota Johnson Finally Opened Up About Getting Dragged Into The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial
This article was originally posted on 05/05/22 titled: Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbe...
'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'
Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal
When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan
GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
Tom Cruise Allegedly Dumped By Hayley Atwell After He Tried To Pursue Her Again
Tom Cruise was allegedly dumped by his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell for the second time in a row. In its July 4 issue, Globe claimed that Cruise has been unlucky in love ever since his divorce from Katie Holmes.
Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Would Hide Behind a Tree to Pick Up His Kids at School
Hiding behind a tree may be one way to try and avoid attention — unless you're Chris Hemsworth. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Sean Hayes, Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder costar Natalie Portman shared a hilarious story about the Australian actor's tactic to not be recognized when picking up his children after school.
epicstream.com
Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career
Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
Kardashian fans furious after viewing even more shocking new photos of Kim’s $5M Marilyn Monroe dress
KARDASHIAN fans have become furious after viewing more shocking photos of Kim's $5M Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim, 41, wore Monroe's historic gown, in which the actor famously sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, at the 2022 Met Gala. The photos, posted on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
Monica Lewinsky Seems To Throw Subtle Shade At Jennifer Aniston After Latter's 'Famous For Nothing' Comment
Monica Lewinsky is now back in the headlines, thanks to Jennifer Aniston. Though the once-controversial White House intern is yet to break her silence over the "Friends" star's comment that "she's famous for nothing," she seems to throw a subtle shade at the actress.
'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win
Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
Photos Of Johnny Depp Getting Escorted Out Of A Hotel Are Going Around, But It's Not What It Seems
Johnny Depp makes another U.K. appearance, and this time he had to be escorted out of a hotel.
IGN
Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
‘The View’ Ratings Fall Off After Fans Boycott, Demanding Whoopi Goldberg Be Fired
Since 1997, The View has been entertaining viewers with its lighthearted stories and endearing female hosts. Originally created by TV legend Barbara Walters, the daytime talk show has endured for decades, even reaching No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among talk shows and news programs. Lately, however, the once-beloved...
Elvis Presley Allegedly ‘Flew Into a Rage’ at the Mention of This Musician
John Lennon and Elvis Presley may have been music icons of an era, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they were best friends. According to an account of someone close to the icons, Presley was blinded with rage even at the mere mention of the Lennon’s name. As the...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Has 3 Words to Describe His Celebrity Crush
'Stranger Things' has dropped subtle hints about Will's sexuality, but Noah Schnapp's adoration for his celebrity crush is clear.
Joey King Explained How She Was "Violently High" On The Last Day Of Filming "The Kissing Booth" Sequels
"It was very unprofessional."
