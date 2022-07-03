17-year-old Maryland boy arrested for killing 16-year-old girl in DC

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A suspect arrested in connection with shooting at several people in Germantown — including a police officer — and leading cops on a chase into Virginia appeared in court on Tuesday morning in Fairfax County. Authorities say 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown is charged...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. The teen has been identified by police as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons from Northeast. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace Northeast around 1:15 a.m....
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Hyattsville are searching for a suspect who struck a 21-year-old woman early Tuesday morning and left the scene of the crash. Authorities say officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of East-West Highway at 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman lying in the middle of the Eastbound lanes near Belcrest Road.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – July 5, 2022: Detectives believe there are dozens of eyewitnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward. Anyone with any information about the murder of Mr. Beasley is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can email anonymously.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities.
Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said.
During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities.
Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said.
Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Germantown man is in police custody after he allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer and led authorities on a car chase that ended in Virginia on Monday, according to authorities.
Police initially responded to a report of a man shooting a rifle at people in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace Germantown, Maryland, around 9:20 a.m.
Officers learned that Frederick Nijhia had fired off several rounds of bullets at a WSSC Water utility worker, striking his vehicle multiple times, police said.
Nijhia also allegedly shot at a man standing next to the utility worker’s truck,...
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a crash scene with multiple vehicles on fire and found the man had been shot. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive for a report of a crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the striking vehicle had caught on fire and set other parked cars ablaze.
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A middle school in Takoma Park, Maryland is under a shelter in place order as authorities investigate a possible threat, according to police. Montgomery County Police confirmed to FOX 5 that Takoma Park Middle School, located at 7611 Piney Branch Road, is currently under a shelter in place order.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to police, a call about gunfire in Maryland had an officer on the receiving end of some of the gunfire before they started pursuing the accused shooter, who ended up crashing his car in Virginia Monday morning. By late afternoon on Monday, July...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating the killing of a 16 year-old boy that took place in Northeast Tuesday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department said someone in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE flagged down officers around 1:10 a.m. about the shooting. They found Levoire Simmons with a gunshot wound. […]
Frederick Njihia, 26, of Germantown is in custody and will be charged with four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm after he shot at a Montgomery County police officer, a police candidate and a WSSC employee, according to MCP. Njihia currently is in Virginia being held...
The release states that the gang lured one of the boys to a park in Fairfax County under the pretense that there was going to be a gang meeting there. Instead, in a wooded area of the park, gang members restrained, attacked, and killed him, stabbing and chopping him more than 100 times with knives, a machete, and a pickaxe.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made another arrest in an armed robbery that took place on June 27th. This incident happened on the 1400 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the...
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
A teenager was shot Sunday in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, authorities said. First responders were called at around 6:39 p.m. to an outdoor area of the Stony Brook Apartments complex located just off of Richmond Highway on Buckman Road, after a group of teens had gathered in an area next to the basketball court.
Investigators have arrested a 53-year-old Baltimore man in connection to an evening shooting over the weekend, authorities say. An off-duty officer allegedly witnessed James Donald Wilkes shooting a 52-year-old male victim in the 600 block of North Eutaw Place around 6:45 p.m., Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore Police. The...
A Maryland driver has been arrested after leading police on an extended chase down the Capital Beltway yesterday (Monday) that crossed state lines and ended with a car flip in Tysons. According to Montgomery County police, its officers were on the lookout for 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown after...
