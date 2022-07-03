ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

17-year-old Maryland boy arrested for killing 16-year-old girl in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy from Maryland has been arrested for the killing of a 16-year-old girl shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 29

Joey
3d ago

Senseless acts. There is alot less regard for life nowadays. It's such a shame. Prayers for her family, rest easy beautiful young lady.

Reply
28
Science rules
2d ago

Growing up with no consequences and no thought towards a future. I could hurt people if I wasn't worried about losing my freedom and going to jail.

Reply(1)
7
Greg Banks
2d ago

when we see these repeated incidence of gun violence. these are the questions law enforcement should ask and investigate: #1, where did the person get the gun? #2, did the parent know the youth had a gun, #3 who in the neighborhood are selling these guns and locate them and charge them as am accessory. note: bring back the death penalty and you will see a difference

Reply
2
Related
fox5dc.com

Suspect in police chase appears in court

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A suspect arrested in connection with shooting at several people in Germantown — including a police officer — and leading cops on a chase into Virginia appeared in court on Tuesday morning in Fairfax County. Authorities say 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown is charged...
Shore News Network

28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. The teen has been identified by police as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons from Northeast. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace Northeast around 1:15 a.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Hit-and-run crash leaves 21-year-old injured in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Hyattsville are searching for a suspect who struck a 21-year-old woman early Tuesday morning and left the scene of the crash. Authorities say officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of East-West Highway at 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman lying in the middle of the Eastbound lanes near Belcrest Road.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Fox
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old hospitalized shooting victim pronounced dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Shooting That Damaged Officer’s Car, Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Virginia Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Germantown man is in police custody after he allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer and led authorities on a car chase that ended in Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. Police initially responded to a report of a man shooting a rifle at people in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace Germantown, Maryland, around 9:20 a.m.  Officers learned that Frederick Nijhia had fired off several rounds of bullets at a WSSC Water utility worker, striking his vehicle multiple times, police said. Nijhia also allegedly shot at a man standing next to the utility worker’s truck,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Driver involved in fiery Germantown crash had been shot, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a crash scene with multiple vehicles on fire and found the man had been shot. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive for a report of a crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the striking vehicle had caught on fire and set other parked cars ablaze.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Armed Robbers in Northwest D.C. Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made another arrest in an armed robbery that took place on June 27th. This incident happened on the 1400 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Police Search for Suspect After Teen Shot in Fairfax County

A teenager was shot Sunday in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, authorities said. First responders were called at around 6:39 p.m. to an outdoor area of the Stony Brook Apartments complex located just off of Richmond Highway on Buckman Road, after a group of teens had gathered in an area next to the basketball court.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy