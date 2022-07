The Cane Corso Rottweiler mix combines two loyal giants – the Cane Corso Italiano and the Rottweiler. Also known as a Rotticorso, this powerful and athletic mixed breed has two working dog breeds as its parents, and has much to offer experienced owners who can give them a task. Similar in type to the Mastiff, these shepherding, droving, herding and guarding dogs benefit from positive training methods. They live around ten years and can weigh up to a whopping 135lbs. Today we shine the spotlight on this relatively unknown hybrid dog, to help you decide if the Cane Corso Rottweiler mix is the right pet or working companion for you.

