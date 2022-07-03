ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

July 4th Events and Other Fun Things to Do This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article4th of July Celebration – Monday. On Monday, the William Paca House and Garden will come to life courtesy of the Annapolis Living Historians. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Annapolis. annapolis.org. 4th of July Fireworks Cruise. Come aboard for the best view in town! Bring a picnic basket, if you...

Bon Vivant Dining in Bel Air

Wine pairings were not a foreign concept for Jon Kohler. As a chef who worked 10 years for a wine distributor, he knew what value pairings could add to a meal. But it wasn’t until he took a trip with his wife to the French countryside that he experienced a connection from listening, learning and tasting at the same time. They had a special lunch prepared just for the two of them—with various cheeses, beef bourguignon and a selection of Burgundies. “It wasn’t anything elegant,” he says. “It was very rustic, but it was just delicious.”
BEL AIR, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Tonight’s SummerFest in Gaithersburg

5pm Update: Gaithersburg’s SummerFest event and fireworks display are still scheduled to take place tonight, despite the chance of thunderstorms. The City of Gaithersburg released the following statement around 4pm:. “SummerFest at Bohrer Park is still scheduled for today from 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin between...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Animals Treated To Edible Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Storms leave damage behind in Bowie area, tornado warnings over

UPDATE (7:28 p.m.) -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled in Caroline County. UPDATE (7:09 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Caroline County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. At 7:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville, Delaware, to 7 miles...
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Tornado touches down in Bowie, pummeling power lines and trees

BOWIE, Md. - A tornado warning was issued in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, urging residents and others in the Bowie, Glenn Dale, and Mitchellville areas to seek shelter. According to several locals and the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed on the ground near Bowie just after 5:30...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Dry Fourth Of July Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of waiting, the Fourth of July is finally here, and the weather will cooperate with your holiday plans. It’s shaping up to be a pleasant Independence Day here in Maryland. If anything, your biggest concern will be making sure you’re wearing enough sunblock. We’re talking about a mostly sunny day with clear skies that won’t be too muggy. Our temperatures outside top out in the upper 80s this afternoon before they cool down a little bit this evening. Fireworks Forecast The forecast will provide great conditions to see the Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks display over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor later this evening. We...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event

A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD

