The Stockbridge July 4th concert is NOT sold out as some fixed seating will be available and walk up standing room only with be available as well. This will be a first come first serve event on July 4th monitored for capacity by the Stockbridge Fire Marshall. As usually free Eventbrite tickets were claimed but every single event numerous guests fail to show up after claiming the free tickets.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO