Westcliffe, CO

Westcliffe man crushed after semi-truck rolls over

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a traffic crash involving a semi-truck that crushed and killed a driver when it rolled over Saturday evening.

At 5:19 p.m., a semi-truck and trailer were northbound on Colorado 69 just south of Westcliffe. A Lincoln Navigator and Toyota Tacoma were traveling southbound near the same time.

As the semi traveled through a sweeping right curve near milepost 50, it traveled into the southbound lane and rolled over. The driver in the Lincoln was crushed by the semi-truck during the collision. The semi then struck head‐on with the Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 60-year-old man from Westcliffe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 69-year-old North Carolina man, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The 28-year-old man who was driving the Toyota was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries along with his passenger. He and his passenger were visiting from Arkansas.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash. CSP is, however, investigating speed as a possible contributing factor.

The highway was closed for seven and a half hours for the clean-up of the semi cargo. Roads have been open since Saturday evening.

