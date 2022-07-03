Norman man dies in boating accident at Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.

Byrd was taken to the Porum Landing Boat Ramp by a Corps of Engineers boat near Checotah where he later died at the scene, troopers said.

There were 13 passengers in the 2018 Moomba at the time of the accident, troopers said.

Byrd was wearing a life jacket but not everyone was, troopers said.

©2022 Cox Media Group