ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman man dies in boating accident at Lake Eufaula

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKiCW_0gTm4jPe00

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.

Byrd was taken to the Porum Landing Boat Ramp by a Corps of Engineers boat near Checotah where he later died at the scene, troopers said.

There were 13 passengers in the 2018 Moomba at the time of the accident, troopers said.

Byrd was wearing a life jacket but not everyone was, troopers said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
poncacitynow.com

Two Dead in Oklahoma Lake Accidents

KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Man dies after boating incident on Lake Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman, was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
EUFAULA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Eufaula, OK
Eufaula, OK
Accidents
City
Checotah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Accidents
Eufaula, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kswo.com

Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which started in Caddo County. O.H.P troopers say the chase started in Caddo County, after a man was spotted trying to break into a shed in Anadarko. They...
ANADARKO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Eufaula#Boating#Accident#A Corps Of Engineers#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

17-year-old boy, mother head to trial for alleged killing in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy and his mother are heading to trial for allegedly killing her husband, his stepdad, last summer in Harrah. Five witnesses took the stand on Wednesday, including a teenage boy who said he saw the whole thing and had to help move the stepfather’s body.
HARRAH, OK
news9.com

OHP: 7-Year-Old Drowns In Lake Murray

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a 7-year-old boy late Thursday night. The boy, who is from Oklahoma City, was found in more than 28 feet of water near Lake Murray Marina. The boy was not wearing a lifevest, OHP said. Troopers are still investigating the cause...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Accidents
okcfox.com

Edmond man accused of shooting private investigator

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — An Edmond man was arrested after police said he shot a private investigator. Police said the private investigator had driven by Darakshan Behrooz’s home in Edmond on June 30 to see if his car was there. Police said Behrooz noticed the private investigator and...
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

One person injured in Murray Co. crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in Murray County. Troopers said 36-year-old Matthew Gonzales was driving west on Buel Green Road just west of Sulphur, when he left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied construction crane on the side of the road.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KRMG

12 people arrested during Oklahoma ‘fugitive roundup’ operation

CLINTON, Okla. — 12 people have been arrested following a joint operation between the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies across the state. Arrests range from parole violations, drug trafficking, and escaping from custody. One suspect had been on the run for a year, but turned himself over willingly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Crews cleaning up after drilling fluid spilled in Caddo County

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say cleanup has begun following a hazmat situation in Caddo County. Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission say crews are cleaning up approximately 5,910 barrels (248,220 gallons) of drilling fluid at a plant near Cyril. Authorities with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office tell KFOR...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man killed in crash involving cement truck on State Highway 9 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — A man died in a crash involving a cement truck Friday morning on State Highway 9 in Norman near Lake Thunderbird. Authorities have closed the highway between 120th Avenue Southeast and 132nd Avenue Southeast. Sky 5 flew over the scene Friday morning, showing what looks like...
NORMAN, OK
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy