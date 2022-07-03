2 injured, 1 arrested in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a shooting that wounded two men.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on Graves Avenue in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple gunshots where they discovered a street party. Police say there were about 100 people in the first block of Graves.

Authorities found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Shortly after that, a 37-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both men were treated at the hospital, but their conditions are unclear.

The shooting is believed to be related to a fight earlier in the night at a party on Hubbard Street. The suspect was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer online or at 269.964.3888.

The investigation is ongoing.

