ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

2 injured, 1 arrested in Battle Creek shooting

By Aaron Robins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eT1xm_0gTm4iWv00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a shooting that wounded two men.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on Graves Avenue in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple gunshots where they discovered a street party. Police say there were about 100 people in the first block of Graves.

Authorities found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Shortly after that, a 37-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both men were treated at the hospital, but their conditions are unclear.

The shooting is believed to be related to a fight earlier in the night at a party on Hubbard Street. The suspect was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer online or at 269.964.3888.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Two suspects from Kalamazoo arrested in attempted murder incident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested two suspects from Kalamazoo believed to be involved in attempted murder on Monday, July 5. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 calls of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Kalamazoo.
MLive

Man, woman arrested after shots fired in Kalamazoo Township

A man and a woman were arrested in an investigation of a shots fired incident in Kalamazoo Township, police said. About 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to 911 calls of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 3700 Block of W. Main Street, the township police department said in a news release. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area. The immediate area was checked and no victims were located, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Calhoun County Sheriff#Battle Creek Police#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Missing teen from Kalamazoo Township believed to be endangered

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Kalamazoo Township. We’re told 17-year-old Terra Allen went missing on Friday, July 1. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department describes Terra as 5’5” tall and weighing 130 pounds, adding she has brown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side. Lansing Police responded to the 3900 block of West Jolly Road near South Waverly Road before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found an 18-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police searching for runaway 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway. Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family. She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder […]
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

73-year-old man’s body pulled from Race Lake

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 73-year-old man was found dead in a small lake northeast of Belding Sunday evening. It happened at Race Lake near the intersection of Miller and Snows Lake roads in Fairplain Township. The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 shortly before 8...
BELDING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Grand Rapids man arrested after carrying loaded, concealed 9mm handgun

SPRINGDALE TWP. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had been carrying a loaded and concealed weapon on Monday. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Tuesday morning, Cadillac post troopers stopped a motorcycle for speeding on Cadillac Highway near Timberline in Springdale Township at about 7 p.m. on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy