Jordan Brand loves honoring the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the Chicago Bulls. These are the two teams that etched Michael Jordan's name into the history books, and as a result, we have our fair share of "UNC" and "Chicago" color schemes. In recent years, Jumpman has combined these looks to form the "UNC to Chicago" colorway. This is a colorway that has found its way onto the Air Jordan 1, and now, it seems like the Air Jordan 2 is getting in on the fun.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO