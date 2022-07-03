Is Saints Row on Steam?

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing a couple of games this year, including one of the most notable free PS Plus games given out to subscribers so far this year. Back before the launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 were only treated to free PS4 and PS5 games every month. And if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscriber, which is to say, if you haven't upgraded to Extra or Premium, you still get this offer every month and nothing more. To this end, if you were a subscriber back in March chances are you downloaded Shadow Warrior 3 when it was made free through the subscription service. If you did, it's yours to keep. If you didn't, and you only have access to it through the premium tiers of the subscription service, well the bad news is you're about to lose it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO