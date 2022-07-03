ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late afternoon flyers see lower wait times for holiday weekend

By Shaquira Speaks
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Air travelers flying late in the day saw lower wait times and less crowd than folks who chose to fly out of Charlotte Douglas International in the morning.

Airport officials projected this Fourth of July weekend to be one of Charlotte’s busiest travel weekends since the start of COVID in early 2020.

TSA advised travelers to be inside the airport, ready to check and go through security at least three hours before flight departure.

One woman told me her family listened to the advice; they had time to spare due to the low crowd.

“We were planning for a full two hours, but looking around, it’s looking amazing in here,” said Liz Mallas-Law.

Her family is headed to Alaska.

She says her family planned to be here a long time because of what she’s seen about delays and wait times.

“We are not checking anything, we told all our kids you have a carry-on and a backpack, and it’s because we were expecting these delays,” Mallas-Law said.

Airport officials projected the number of people flying to, from, and through CLT may surpass 2019 tallies.

Crowds in the morning were hustling and bustling.

But by evening, folks had more room to move around as the crowd size decreased.

Officials say the busiest days would be Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday.

Erica Pollard was hoping to buy a ticket at the counter today.

“Because sometimes when you buy tickets at the counter, they’re cheaper,” Pollard said.

But unfortunately, they were closed when she got there. She says despite the inflation prices, she was looking forward to the weekend and possibly saving money.

“Like $100 plus, [and that’s a lot] it’s because I have to buy three tickets for me and my kids,” Pollard says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

