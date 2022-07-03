Joao Palhinha confirms imminent Fulham transfer

Northern Ireland are set to get their first ever major international tournament underway when they face dark horses Norway in their Euro 2022 opener on Thursday. Kenny Shiels side have made the short hop across the Irish Sea and will be hoping to give a good account of themselves in a group that also includes hosts England and Austria. The Green and White Army will have the benefit of being settled in Southampton, with all three of their matches being played at St Mary's Stadium.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO