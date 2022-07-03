ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4 fireworks prices soar as inflation increases nationwide, locally

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Inflation has driven up the prices of fireworks ahead of this year’s Fourth of July.

The American Pyrotechnics Association said costs across the fireworks industry rose by 35 percent.

That’s due to the price of raw materials, shipping costs being up -- as well as transportation and labor.

However, for some local stands and stores -- they say business is still booming and their stock is in a solid place.

Action News Jax spoke with shoppers Sunday to find out what they’ve noticed.

“We just came from Publix, so definitely a huge price increase,” shopper Jasmine Lofton said. “I spent about $120 probably on 15 items, which was crazy -- definitely a difference from last year.”

There was only one item left on Lofton’s list, so she stopped by Phantom Fireworks.

“All I needed was sparklers, and they’re the only ones that have them,” Lofton said.

Jacksonville resident Pete Lee noticed the change too but said he found some sales at Phantom Fireworks just in time for the 4th of July.

“It really didn’t cost too much, like 10 dollars,” Lee said. “Probably a little higher than last year.”

Aaron Vargo with TNT Fireworks said his family has been selling fireworks for about 23 years.

“My mom has a tent. My uncle has a tent. My sister has a tent. We’ve just been doing it for a long time,” Vargo said.

Here’s what he’s noticed when it comes to inflation.

“I think we’ve had more people come in and leave than we’re used to, but it hasn’t really affected our sales,” Vargo said. “We’ve just lost more customers than we probably should.”

However, he says people are still buying -- sharing how this year compares to 2021.

“This one’s been about as good as last year,” Vargo said. “The first four or five days are pretty slow, and now it’s starting to pick up. Today will be really busy. Tomorrow will be really busy. It’s been good.”

Action News Jax spoke with Chief Kevin Jones, who is the Duval County Fire Marshall. He said do not hold firecrackers in your hands, and do not point sky rockets or Roman Candles at anyone.

“The tubes that launch out -- you want to make sure you put that ball all the way down,” Jones said. “You want to have distance because if it malfunctions and explodes prematurely, you’ve got almost like shrapnel going everywhere and getting into your eyes. Distance is the key.”

For those who will be celebrating at home or in the neighborhood, these local parents also have a few tips.

“Everything from a distance with mine, so he doesn’t get too curious,” Lofton said. “I just make sure to have him as far back as possible, and we just kind of watch and don’t really engage as much -- because I’m that nervous mom.”

“Keeping them back is pretty much what I’m gonna do,” Lee said. “I’m gonna hold the 2-year-old for sure.

