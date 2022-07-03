Valley Stream Man Accused Of Slamming Family Dog To Ground After Becoming Enraged

Dayn Rodriquez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police said he slammed his 8-month-old puppy against the floor, causing serious injuries.

Dayn Rodriquez, of Valley Stream, was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Rodriquez caused serious injuries to the puppy he shares with his girlfriend while at his home at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He became enraged at the Golden Doodle puppy and grabbed the puppy by the neck and buttocks area, slamming the dog onto the floor and causing a compound fracture to the puppy's hind legs, police said.

NCPD said the puppy was taken to Crawford Animal Hospital in Lynbrook and underwent emergency surgery.

The puppy's recovery is not known, police said.

Rodriquez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and second-degree criminal mischief, NCPD said.

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, July 3, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.