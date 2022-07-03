ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream Man Accused Of Slamming Family Dog To Ground After Becoming Enraged

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s935l_0gTm2TJK00
Dayn Rodriquez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police said he slammed his 8-month-old puppy against the floor, causing serious injuries.

Dayn Rodriquez, of Valley Stream, was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Rodriquez caused serious injuries to the puppy he shares with his girlfriend while at his home at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He became enraged at the Golden Doodle puppy and grabbed the puppy by the neck and buttocks area, slamming the dog onto the floor and causing a compound fracture to the puppy's hind legs, police said.

NCPD said the puppy was taken to Crawford Animal Hospital in Lynbrook and underwent emergency surgery.

The puppy's recovery is not known, police said.

Rodriquez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and second-degree criminal mischief, NCPD said.

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, July 3, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

Elizabeth Dossey
3d ago

that poor puppy I hope it's taken away from them and put in a loving home and hope the girlfriend realizes that could be her put him in jail throw away the key

Reply
10
Donald Grasso
3d ago

today animals tomorrow people isn't that how mental illness starts

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Breaking Car's Windshield Near Islandia Market

Police have asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of breaking the windshield of a car that was parked outside of a market on Long Island. The incident happened on Monday, May 23, outside of the Bolla Market, located at 1340 Motor Parkway in Islandia, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, July 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
City
Lynbrook, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Mom allegedly attacks safety agent at Staten Island school

CLIFTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A mom allegedly attacked a school safety agent in Staten Island on Tuesday morning, police said. The safety agent was taken from IS 49 to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Police arrested Allena Abrams, 43, on an assault charge. Abrams “forcibly threw” the agent to the ground after a […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Long Island#Island Man#Crawford Animal Hospital
Daily Voice

Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking

A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead. Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
NEW CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Wanted NYC Driver With No License, Registration Or Plates Assaults Officer, EMT

A driver wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed after he brawled with New Milford police, kicked an EMT and spit in an officer’s face, authorities said. Thomas Overton, 19, of the Bronx had no license, registration – or even license plates -- when Officer Daniel O’Neill stopped him in a BMW on New Milford Avenue near Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NBC New York

Fireball at Long Island Mosque Investigated as Hate Crime

Police on Long Island are trying to figure out if a house of worship was targeted by hate after someone threw a container that exploded outside of a mosque. A symbol of Islam now bears what worshipers at a Ronkonkoma mosque believe is a sign of hate: a burn mark -- the result of a pre-dawn Fourth of July incident outside the place of worship.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Ronkonkoma Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Ronkonkoma. John Hannon, age 25, of Patchogue, was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma making a left turn onto Artic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
306K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy