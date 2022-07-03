ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

On This Day: ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Andy Griffith Dies in 2012

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClRK2_0gTm1aZk00

On this day a decade ago, Andy Griffith took his final breath. It was a Tuesday. The classic TV star died at about 7 a.m. And wanting no fuss or fancy ceremony, his family buried him later that day.

Still, this nation mourned the death of Andy Griffith, who charmed them as a small-town North Carolina sheriff and as a folksy lawyer. And fans still are pausing today to remember this man, who is kept alive every day when someone switches on The Andy Griffith Show, a cornerstone of the classic TV genre.

The Andy Griffith Show Twitter account remembered the man who played Sheriff Andy Taylor, father of Opie, nephew of Aunt Bee and friends to the likes of Barney, Gomer, Goober, Floyd and Otis in the fictional town of Mayberry.

“Most of us never met him, but this man plays an important role in our lives,” the fan account rep wrote on Twitter. “He’s taught us many things, like honesty, integrity, and friendship, and we visit him and his friends when we need joy and comfort. Andy Griffith died on this day in 2012, yet he lives on forever.”

The 86-year-old even was mourned by presidents. Barack Obama issued a statement saying: “A performer of extraordinary talent, Andy was beloved by generations of fans and revered by entertainers who followed in his footsteps.”

Griffith enjoyed such popularity that he had bi-partisan love. Seven years before his death, then-President George W. Bush honored the actor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a White House ceremony, Bush draped the medal around Griffith’s neck. The declaration for the honor — Griffith demonstrated “the finest qualities of our country and for a lifetime of memorable performances that have brought joy to millions of Americans of all ages.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJxwo_0gTm1aZk00
George W. Bush presented Andy Griffith with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

When he was younger, Griffith assumed he’d be a preacher. But he changed his mind and earned a degree in music from the University of North Carolina. How did he move from preaching to singing to acting? Well, it took a while to make the jump. One reason why Andy Griffith played such an authentic person on screen is that he was an unassuming man off of it. After all, he started his adult life as a high school music teacher. He and his wife, Barbara, who he met at UNC, eventually headed to New York. Griffith appeared on Broadway, earning two Tony nominations. But he also developed a comedy routine.

In 1960, The Andy Griffith Show premiered on CBS. However, TV viewers first saw Sheriff Andy in an episode of The Danny Thomas Show, which served as a backdoor pilot for the eventual TV classic. The show ran from 1960 through 1968. And it never lost its audience. The show finished its run as the No. 1 show in the country. It never ranked lower than seventh in the national ratings. Griffith’s friend, Don Knotts, played his sidekick and deputy, Barney Fife. And ordinary folks, albeit all eccentric, were the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HeeC_0gTm1aZk00
Andy Griffith, Don Knotts and Ron Howard (John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Andy Griffith also will forever be linked with Matlock, a legal drama that premiered in 1986. Griffith’s character was a southern lawyer. The series became appointment viewing on Tuesday nights.

Griffith also still maintained a love for music. His gospel album won a Grammy Award in 1997. His last TV work was an Andy Griffith reunion show in 2003. At the time of his death, he was living on Roanoke Island, North Carolina.

Comments / 25

Liarcheaterthief Forecer
3d ago

there will never be another great show like this, its a shame they are gone, God bless them, they were my childhood heroes and still are today, I'm 60, I just can't stop watching it, I was a baby at 2,its a great te in my life.

Reply
18
inthehouse
3d ago

Obama probably never once watched Andy Griffith. I watched him for years and I still record and watch the Andy Griffith show today. One of my very favorite shows

Reply(3)
12
nevermind
2d ago

still watch him on TV and he was a great actor and I miss him.Thanks for the memories of the wonderful shows of the good ones

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

From ‘Leave It to Beaver’s Ward Cleaver to Andy Griffith, Here Are the Best Fathers Classic TV Had to Offer

Father’s Day brings up a lot of memories and let’s include some classic TV fathers like Andy Griffith in there. Shows ranging from Leave It to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show to The Brady Bunch have presented Dad in different ways. Nearly all of these dads that are mentioned here have day jobs. They come home and deal with the wife and kids’ good and bad moments. But they also provide guidance and direction for the family. Dad is sometimes presented as goofy and a bit high-strung. Yet they do care about their families. After all, fathers on TV have certain traits that make them all pretty likable.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Did Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier Do After the Series?

Frances Bavier became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, starring alongside Andy Griffith while portraying Aunt Bee in The Andy Griffith Show. She later continued with this memorable role as Aunt Bee, on The Andy Griffith spin-off series, Mayberry R.F.D. But, what happened to the actress after she hung up her apron and said goodbye to her Aunt Bee character?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’: Here’s Who Nearly Played Al in Place of Richard Karn

The beloved 90s sitcom Home Improvement follows Tim “The Toolman” Taylor and his family, which included his wife, Jill, and three sons, Mark, Randy, and Brad. Though he was still a budding actor at the time, Tim Allen is now the series’ biggest star by far. He’s the show’s main character and synonymous with both the series and his fictional show within the show Tool Time.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Don Knotts
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Unc#Mayberry
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “I Shot the Sheriff” by Bob Marley

Note: American Songwriter does not condone violence against anyone, from law enforcement to private citizens. As of this writing, protests have lined the streets after the recent United States Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade. This comes on the heels of massive global protests concerning the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and general unrest due to the meaning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Says Anson Williams Has His Vote After Announcing Mayoral Run

Some friendships, like the one between classic TV and “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Anson Williams, truly last the test of time. The two clearly became close on the set of “Happy Days” back in the 1970s and 1980s. Even now, almost 50 years later, Winkler and Williams still keep up with one another on social media. Exhibit A is a recent post from Winkler announcing his endorsement of William’s mayoral run in Ojai, California.
OJAI, CA
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Where Was the Classic Series Filmed?

When watching The Andy Griffith Show, it looks like everything is simply connected within the friendly confines of Mayberry. You had the sheriff’s office, which really was the courthouse. Toss in the homes of Andy and Barney, along with their different friends. Walker’s Pharmacy was part of the town’s business district area. Of course, you had to go by Goober and Gomer’s gas station to fill up your cars as well.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy