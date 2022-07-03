ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Supreme Court marshal called on Marlyand and Virginia governors to enforce laws against protesters picketing outside justices' homes, says 'threatening activity' has increased

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHHsw_0gTm1YlA00
Abortion Rights Activists Protest Outside Justices’ Homes

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

  • Pro-choice protests have been demonstrated outside, the Supreme court Justice's house, since May.
  • SCOTUS Marshal wrote to Maryland and Virginia governors to enforce state and local anti-protest laws.
  • The letter stated concerns for justice's life, citing an arrest of an armed man outside Kavanaugh's house in June.

The Supreme Court Marshal asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, according to a letter obtained by CNN and NBC .

Col. Gail Curley, the Supreme Court Marshal, sent letters to Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia on Friday, addressing concerns over a week-long protest that has taken place outside justice's homes.

Pro-Choice protestors have been outside justice's homes since May when the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked . The extended protests outside Justice's homes have concerned many officials over the safety of Supreme Court justices amid the decision to overturn Roe. Curley urged the governors to direct police to enforce their anti-picketing laws.

"Since then, protest activity at justices' homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased," Curley said in the letter to Hogan, according to NBC. The letter noted large groups using bullhorns and banging on drums. "This is exactly the kind of conduct that Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit."

In a separate letter to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, she pointed to a Maryland law, which states a "person may not intentionally assemble with another in a manner that disrupts a person's right to tranquility in the person's home" and that law "provides for imprisonment for up to 90 days or a $100 fine."

The letter to Elrich, also cited a Montgomery County law, which states a "person or group of persons must not picket in front of or adjacent to any private residence."

Curley, who is investigating the draft opinion leak, noted in the letter an incident near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland in June, where an armed man was arrested with the "intent to kill Kavanaugh." In light of the arrest, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded strengthening security for the justices.

"You recently stated that you were 'deeply concerned' that 'hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in ... Maryland," Curley wrote in the letter addressed to Hogan, according to CNN. "Since then, protest activity at the Justices' homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased."

Along with Kavanaugh, Justices John Roberts and Alito live in Maryland. Justice Amy Coney Barret lives in Virginia.

In response to the letter, Hogan's communications director, Micheal Ricci, said: "Had the Marshal taken time to explore the matter she would have learned that the constitutionality of the statute cited in her letter has been questioned by the Maryland Attorney General's officials."

Curley sent a similar letter to Virginia, citing a similar statute, according to Politico .

According to CNN, Youngkin's spokesperson said the governor "welcomes the Marshal of the Supreme Court's request for Fairfax County to enforce state law as they are the primary enforcement authority for the state statute."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 885

Terence Poulton
3d ago

All of these people need to start being arrested and prosecuted. As well as all of the politicians that are calling on America’s women to intentionally violate federal law and continue to harass and intimidate sitting justices.And somehow they expect the country to cheer on the January 6 committee and all of this at the same time, when they stand in complete hypocritical directions of each other

Reply(211)
334
Jockenhoefer
3d ago

If it were liberal justices being protested, the area would have been cleared by national guard and a fence put up.around the perimeter.

Reply(11)
168
Nothing To Hide
3d ago

They never stopped the anti abortion people from protesting outside of the legal clinics. Staff and doctors killed. They didn't care.

Reply(11)
62
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Kavanaugh#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Protest#Scotus#The Supreme Court Marshal#Cnn#Nbc#Pro Choice
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Insider

483K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy