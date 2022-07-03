ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: TE Chris Myarick

By Stephen Lebitsch
 3 days ago

Chris Myarick is the only Giants tight end with experience on the team for part of last year. Can he hold on to a roster spot?

Amid the New York Giants’ depth at tight end last season, you might not have heard his name mentioned that often, but he’s making a return attempt at the 53-man roster this summer.

That player is tight end Chris Myarick.

Myarick hails from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, where he grew up with his parents and two brothers. At 26 years old, he is the second oldest sibling in his family.

In high school, where he attended Cheltenham High from 2011 to 2014, Myarick was a three-year member of the varsity football team, playing both tight end and defensive end. He recorded 40 receptions and 12 touchdowns over his career and earned numerous recognitions, including a Suburban One All-League first-team nod for both offense and defense.

Myarick’s youth athleticism carried beyond the football field, though. In addition to the gridiron, he played basketball for four years and toyed with volleyball in his junior and senior years.

After graduating in 2014, Myarick committed to Temple, his mother’s alma mater , and became a redshirt freshman on the football team. The following season, he appeared as a redshirt freshman in four games, contributing to the special teams unit.

By his sophomore season and beyond, Myarick made his first start and began seeing snaps in certain situations as a tight end, including double tight end packages. In 2017, the junior was placed on a scholarship and turned into the team’s primary tight end for pass-catching and in-line blocker sets.

Myarick finished his collegiate career with 23 receptions for 229 yards, one touchdown, and 11.3 yards per catch. He also had six tackles on the defensive side from his special teams efforts and earned numerous American Athletic Conference All-Academic honors.

Myarick did not hear his name in the 2019 NFL draft and was left to sign an undrafted free agent deal afterward. On May 9, 2019, he was signed by the Dolphins but landed on their practice squad.

On November 13, 2020, the tight end was elevated to the active roster and made appearances in four of Miami’s games from Week 10 to 15.

In September 2021, the Dolphins waived Myarickand he subsequently signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

Myarick was elevated to the active roster in November before the team’s Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few weeks later, the Pennsylvania native made his first career reception on a one-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to help the Giants defeat his hometown Eagles 13-7. Myarick earned the highest grade of any Giants offensive player week from Pro Football Focus.

Myarick was released from the Giants at the end of their 2022 season and was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad during the playoffs. He remained there until after the team’s loss in Super Bowl LVI.

What He Brings

This might be an overlooked quality, but one aspect Myarick brings to the Giants is his intelligence. Growing up, he had an inclination for mathematics and entrepreneurship, which segued into him studying marketing as an undergrad at Temple and innovation management and entrepreneurship as a graduate student.

As a player who’s racked up academic accolades throughout his life, Myarick is someone the Giants could rely on to learn the new system quickly, teach it to younger teammates in his position circles, and jump into live-game situations in a pinch.

The 6-foot-5, 261-pound tight end is another versatile player that the Giants have on their training camp roster. The Giants could deploy him in double tight end formations, extend the front line and use him as an in-line blocker, or even test his arsenal as a fullback lead blocker for Saquon Barkley out of the backfield.

When it comes to receiving, Myarick can contribute, but his stats in the NFL have yet to be impressive. In three seasons, he has only three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown, all of which came from the Week 12 victory over the Eagles.

Outside of those areas, it’s never wrong to hedge towards Myarick helping out the special teams units.

If all the on-field characteristics aren’t enough, he offers another example of an under-the-radar player looking to prove himself compatible for the NFL level.

His Contract

On February 22, 2022, the Giants signed Myarick to a reserves/futures contract in which he's due a base salary of $895,000 with no additional bonuses. None of that money is guaranteed.

The $895,000 also serves as Myarick’s cap number for the 2022 season. If he doesn’t make the Giants’ roster this year, the team will not lose any cap space to dead money charges. Instead, they will regain the original $895,000.

Roster Predictions/Expectations

The new Giants’ regime made it one of their primary agendas to rebuild the tight end room this offseason. They swiftly cleaned house, letting go of Evan Engram (left in free agency), Kyle Rudolph (cap casualty), and Kaden Smith (failed physical).

Now, the front office has brought back Myarick while onboarding several other tight ends, including veterans Jordan Atkins and Ricky Seals-Jones, and 2022 draft pick Daniel Bellinger. Seals-Jones and Bellinger project as two of the three potential tight ends the Giants will carry, while Atkins could end up competing with Myarick to earn some time and a blocker.

Given the different spots Myarick has played throughout his career, he seems to have a fair chance at earning a depth spot on the roster if he can beat out the rest of the competition.

