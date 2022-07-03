New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: TE Chris Myarick
Chris Myarick is the only Giants tight end with experience on the team for part of last year. Can he hold on to a roster spot?
Amid the New York Giants’ depth at tight end last season, you might not have heard his name mentioned that often, but he’s making a return attempt at the 53-man roster this summer.
That player is tight end Chris Myarick.
Myarick hails from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, where he grew up with his parents and two brothers. At 26 years old, he is the second oldest sibling in his family.
In high school, where he attended Cheltenham High from 2011 to 2014, Myarick was a three-year member of the varsity football team, playing both tight end and defensive end. He recorded 40 receptions and 12 touchdowns over his career and earned numerous recognitions, including a Suburban One All-League first-team nod for both offense and defense.
Myarick’s youth athleticism carried beyond the football field, though. In addition to the gridiron, he played basketball for four years and toyed with volleyball in his junior and senior years.
After graduating in 2014, Myarick committed to Temple, his mother’s alma mater , and became a redshirt freshman on the football team. The following season, he appeared as a redshirt freshman in four games, contributing to the special teams unit.
By his sophomore season and beyond, Myarick made his first start and began seeing snaps in certain situations as a tight end, including double tight end packages. In 2017, the junior was placed on a scholarship and turned into the team’s primary tight end for pass-catching and in-line blocker sets.
Myarick finished his collegiate career with 23 receptions for 229 yards, one touchdown, and 11.3 yards per catch. He also had six tackles on the defensive side from his special teams efforts and earned numerous American Athletic Conference All-Academic honors.
Myarick did not hear his name in the 2019 NFL draft and was left to sign an undrafted free agent deal afterward. On May 9, 2019, he was signed by the Dolphins but landed on their practice squad.
On November 13, 2020, the tight end was elevated to the active roster and made appearances in four of Miami’s games from Week 10 to 15.
In September 2021, the Dolphins waived Myarickand he subsequently signed to the Giants’ practice squad.
Myarick was elevated to the active roster in November before the team’s Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few weeks later, the Pennsylvania native made his first career reception on a one-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to help the Giants defeat his hometown Eagles 13-7. Myarick earned the highest grade of any Giants offensive player week from Pro Football Focus.
Myarick was released from the Giants at the end of their 2022 season and was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad during the playoffs. He remained there until after the team’s loss in Super Bowl LVI.
