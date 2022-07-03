ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

How gas prices changed in Richmond the last week

By STACKER.com
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXMY4_0gTlzWxk00

( STACKER ) — Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA . Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.

Despite a slight reprieve at the pump, Americans should expect gas prices to remain high for “as long as it takes, so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” President Biden said at a press conference during a NATO meeting on June 30.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in the Richmond-Petersburg metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 1. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Virginia gas tax will increase prices at the pump by almost 2 cents per gallon

Richmond by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.64
— Virginia average: $4.65
— Virginia gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.0%)
– Year change: +$1.71 (+58.4%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.69
– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.3%)
– Year change: +$2.67 (+88.2%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.83 (6/13/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.50
#2. Napa, CA: $6.49
#3. Salinas, CA: $6.44

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Albany, GA: $4.09
#2. Warner Robins, GA: $4.09
#3. Laredo, TX: $4.10

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond gas prices down 14 cents from last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the last week, the average price of gas in Richmond fell 14.1 cents per gallon, totaling about $4.57 per gram today. According to a survey conducted by GasBuddy that included 567 Richmond gas stations, prices are 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.65 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.
RICHMOND, VA
browneyedflowerchild.com

A Day in Richmond, VA – Fun Things to Do￼

Richmond is the capital of the state of Virginia. Situated two hours south of the United States capital, the historical city of Richmond, VA makes for the perfect day trip for all to enjoy. From incredible restaurants to fascinating museums, Richmond, Virginia is a fun place to enjoy with friends, family, a significant other or even by yourself!
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The bald eagle is the symbol of the United States, but some might argue that maybe it should be the eel. More specifically, the American eel. American eels are native to Virginia. They hold a place in history as a fish that helped to feed early America. Native Americans ate them. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
Hawaii State
cbs19news

Fire that engulfed Richmond school deemed accidental

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia's capital city has been deemed "accidental" but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation. The Richmond Fire Department said in a statement Friday evening that the months-long investigation into the William...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ukraine#Crude Oil Prices#Americans#Nato#World Population Review#Diesel
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Newsradio WRVA

Richmond Police Claim They Broke Up "Mass Shooting"

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Richmond Police are holding a press conference at 2pm today, after they say they broke up a potential mass shooting. Details are limited. Officers say they did make arrests and seized firearms. Even despite breaking up this potential event, it was still a violent weekend in the city.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond's best deli sandwiches

This week's "Ask Axios" question is from self-described “loyal reader” Jay, who’s in search of the three places that serve the best deli sandwiches in town. “Great sandwiches,” he says. “I mean really great sandwiches.”And I have no doubt I’m about to wade into answering the most divisive “Ask Axios” question we’ll ever get.The internet is all over the place when it comes to defining what makes a great sandwich. Some say the quality of the meat, while others say it's the delicate layering of the meat and other ingredients. And then there are whole corners of the internet that...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy