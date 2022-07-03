ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman pleads guilty to $100,000 COVID-19 relief fraud

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwqjC_0gTly91j00
WSOC FILE: Gavel

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud for obtaining over $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Yesenia Rodriguez, 25, was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) by obtaining an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) using false information.

Rodriguez admitted in court on Wednesday that from April 2020 through May 2021, she and another person — identified in court documents as G. R. — got two loans under the EIDL and federally subsidized unemployment benefits that added up to over $100,000.

Plea documents show that in July 2020, Rodriguez electronically submitted a fraudulent EIDL application for a hair and nail salon named Yesenia Rodriguez Rodriguez that did not exist.

Rodriguez had left her job at a national bank and was collecting unemployment benefits.

As a result of the EIDL application, Rodriguez received $37,500 in relief funds and G.R. received $47,500 for a business identified as Company 1, which was also not a real business.

G.R. also collected unemployment benefits fraudulently and at least $112,000 in disaster relief funds.

Rodriguez was released on bond on Wednesday following her plea.

The conspiracy charges faces a maximum term of 5 years and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

The EIDL program is part of the CARES Act that established temporary programs to help provide low-interest financing to small businesses, renters, and homeowners.

(WATCH BELOW: Popular east Charlotte restaurant owner, son charged with COVID relief fraud)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Monroe man accused of operating investment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was charged with wire fraud for allegedly operating an investment scheme that defrauded at least 10 investors of more than $150,000, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said 37-year-old Christon Brewer, who also goes by Chris Bozay...
MONROE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman fraudulently obtained about $1M in COVID relief funds

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds has pled guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 30-year-old Charlotte resident Kaila Shanteau-Jackson pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining $995,000 worth of COVID-19 relief money Tuesday. CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service were […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD off-duty officer charged with DWI in Onslow County

CHARLOTTE — CMPD Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested for driving while impaired in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the department tweeted. Entwistle, who was not on duty, was pulled over by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting of Mount Holly police officer

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The man who shot Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon in 2020 pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday and will receive a life sentence in prison. Investigators said Officer Tyler Herndon and two other officers were responding to a break-in call around 3:30 a.m. at the Mount Holly Car Wash when Joshua Funk fired shots directly at them, killing Herndon. Neighbors told Channel 9 they heard the gunfire from a block away.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte police officer charged with driving while impaired

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer has been charged with impaired driving following an incident near the North Carolina coast, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville, North Carolina conducted a traffic stop on Derric Entwistle, who is an officer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Covid#Eidl
WCNC

Man killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, investigators said. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive, near The City Kitch just off West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate 85. When officers got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot, killed in Chester County, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Deputies said they were called at about 10 p.m. to Celsey Street for a shooting. When they arrived, deputies said they found someone who had been seriously hurt. EMS said they died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a death after a person was found unresponsive on the porch of home on Celsey Street in Chester Tuesday night. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they were called to the home around 10 pm on Tuesday, July...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Rowan County man wins $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ronald Atteberry of Spencer tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Atteberry bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Murphy Express on Freeland Drive in Salisbury. Atteberry could choose to receive his...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

French researchers exhume remains of Rowan Co. school teacher who died in 1846 to determine if he was French military leader in Napoleon’s army

Red flag laws allow a judge to remove guns from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others. States could receive federal money to build out ‘red flag’ gun programs. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was one of the Republicans who worked on the bipartisan gun law and voted for it when it passed the U.S. Senate last month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy